Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Liger Does Decent Pre-Release Business; Check Figures

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger has done some remarkable pre-release business. The Puri Jagannadh directorial has performed better than other recent biggies. Liger has minted Rs. 10 crore in the Hindi belt, while in the Southern states, Andhra Pradesh has helped the film collect another Rs. 28 crore in pre-release business.

Andhra Pradesh – 28 crore

Ceeded – 9Cr

Karnataka- 5.5 Cr

Tamil Nadu- 2.5 Cr

Kerala – 1.2 Cr

Nizam – 25 Crore

Overseas – 8Crore

Advertisement

Hindi version(India) – Valued 10 Cr

The film has so far collected approx Rs. 90 crore ahead of its release. Among other films, Baahubali 2 made 352 crore, RRR collected 451 crore, Pushpa received 144 crore, Sarileru Neekevvaru garnered a profit of 99.30 crore, and VakeelSaab made 89 crore.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger has been made at a whopping Rs. 100 crore budget. Observing the trends in the industry, trade analysts expect Liger to perform better than Rakshabandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Sarigama Cinema has won the rights of overseas rights of Liger at Rs whopping 8 crore.

Liger was recently given a green light by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and seven cuts. Those seven cuts involved obscene language and gestures. Liger is a big-budget movie and will be released in several languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film stars Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy, in lead roles. Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh will hit the theatres on August 25.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here