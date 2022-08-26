Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Liger To Have Its Digital Premiere On This OTT

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has hit the theatres. Apart from receiving a broad release in India, the film has also been released internationally on a massive scale.

Although the film failed to live up to the audience’s expectations, Vijay’s powerful performance has won everyone’s hearts. Reports of the OTT debut are out on the first day of distribution. The makers have already reached an agreement with an OTT giant for digital distribution.

The producers fixed the digital rights even before the release. According to sources, the producers have reached an agreement with an OTT platform for the streaming rights to Liger. According to reports, Disney+Hotstar has secured streaming rights. The platform reportedly paid a handsome amount for the film.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

However, the launch date for digital streaming is unknown. The most recent Producers Council meeting decided that the OTT release of films will be held back until they complete at least 10 weeks of their theatrical premiere. To be clear, the Telugu version was released today, while the Hindi version will be released tonight.

The movie created a huge buzz ahead of its release, but it will be intriguing to watch how much money it makes. Apart from the fascinating trailer and the foot-tapping tunes, the film has been in the headlines because of Vijay and Ananya’s chemistry.

Advertisement

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter, who stammers, while Ananya Panday is his love interest. Aside from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan plays the protagonist’s mother, and Ronit Roy is his instructor. In addition, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu play other significant roles in the film, with Mike Tyson appearing in a cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here