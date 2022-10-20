Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri For Next Film

This year started on a disappointing note for Vijay Deverakonda as his film Liger was a commercial failure. He is eagerly looking for a power packed comeback at the box office. If reports are to be believed, he has locked his upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, the man behind the hit Telugu movie Jersey. According to reports, Vijay was impressed with the subject of feel good entertainers narrated by Gowtam.

According to reports, Gowtam is currently working on the script of this movie. The shooting will start by next year. Details related to the cast and crew are yet to be finalized. NV Prasad is the producer of this venture. Fans must be hoping that Vijay will bounce back to his form with this project.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Besides this untitled film, Vijay Deverakonda is also essaying an important role in Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi’s shooting was put on hold by makers for some time due to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s other commitments in the US. Now she has returned and the makers will shoot for Kushi’s third schedule in November first week. Makers were contemplating releasing this movie on December 23. However, with the third schedule starting in November, it seems that the release date will get postponed further.

Touted as a romantic drama, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini and Vennela Kishore have essayed key roles in this film. Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

In addition to Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will also portray a well written part in the movie Jana Gana Mana. Speculations were rife that this film was shelved owing to poor performance of Liger at box office. Producer Charmee Kaur shared a tweet criticizing these rumours. She didn’t take Jana Gana Mana’s name, but it was speculated that she pointed at Puri the Jagannadh directed film.

Advertisement

Jana Gana Mana was scheduled to hit the screens on August 3 next year. Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor were also roped in for this venture.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here