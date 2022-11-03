Vijay Deverakonda to Do a Film With Sharvari Wagh? Here's What We Know

Actress Sharvari Wagh who made her debut with the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye might collaborate with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda soon if recent reports are to be believed. The actress was last seen in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Vijay, on the other hand, recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also starred Ananya Panday. However, it failed to impress the audience and critics.

Now, Pinkvilla reported that Sharvari and Vijay might be seen together for an upcoming project. The publication obtained a photo of the actors from their sets. They quoted a source as saying, “Sharvari was spotted jetting off to Hyderabad earlier this week and we are now trying to add two plus two. It will definitely be a treat to watch Sharvari and Vijay together as they make for a fresh pairing."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has some exciting projects lined up. The actor will be seen in the film Khusi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In an exclusive interview with News18, the actor confirmed that the release of the film has been delayed. “We have done close to 60 per cent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to get it out by December but now it’s been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now," Vijay told us.

Vijay also said that he felt extremely lucky to have collaborated with Samantha on Kushi as she is a “wonderful" and an “extremely hardworking" co-star. The actor said that he was in love with Samantha when he was in college and would go to theatres to see her films on the big screen. Earlier this year, the actors were in Kashmir to shoot the movie.

Talking of Sharvari, she will be seen in the film Maharaja.

