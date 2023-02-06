After the massive debacle of Liger, Vijay Deverkonda took a small break. He is currently gearing up for a new project. The actor is reuniting with Parasuram, who has previously delivered the superhit Telugu film Geetha Govindam with Vijay. Sri Venkateswara Creations on Sunday shared a picture of Vijay Deverakonda, Dil Raju and Parasuram seen lounging on a terrace sofa with a beautiful sky in the backdrop. The trio can be seen smiling while having a conversation.

“Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with a blockbuster combination of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla for our upcoming film. Stay tuned for more updates (sic)," the caption said.

Reacting to the production house’s official announcement, the Arjun Reddy actor retweeted and wrote, “We are getting back together." He also tagged the director Parasuram and Sri Venkateswara Creations in the tweet.

The production house has also cleared the air, saying that this project is not a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but a fresh story. The details regarding the cast and crew of the film are expected to be announced soon in the coming days of the big-budget film. The makers are also planning to mount the film on a big scale.

In Geetha Govindam, Vijay was paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, a young lecturer falls for a level-headed woman. But the man has to convince the woman as things began with a wrong foot between them. Last year, Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Jagnnadh Puri’s directorial Liger which tanked at the box office. The film also featured Ananya Panday and was bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Production.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with Shiva Nirvana’s romantic drama Khushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The filming is said to be resumed once the actress is back. Last month, the actor also announced his next venture with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

