Vijay Deverakonda Visit Ahmedabad With Liger Team For Film’s Promotion

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is quite busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Liger. Puri Jagannadh, has helmed the movie, which is set to hit theatres on August 25. Ahead of the pan-India release of the much anticipated film, the Liger team is hosting promotional events in different cities. The team held events in Mumbai and also visited Patna.

Vijaya Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the lead pair of the movie, recently visited Ahmedabad for the promotion of the film. The event was held at the Ved Arcade Mall in Ahmedabad. Before reaching Ahmedabad the Liger team made a short stay in Pune to meet a few fans.

Dharma Movies, which is also a co-producer of the film, recently shared the photos of the Ahmedabad event on Instagram.

In Gujarat, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will also visit Parul University in Vadodara for another event. Everywhere the Arjun Reddy actor is receiving a massive response from fans. In the past the actor even cancelled a few events as it was not possible for the organisers to manage the crowd at the promotional event.

The high budget film is produced by Puri Jgannadh’s Puri Connects, Dharma Productions and Charmy Kaur’s production house. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson and others in important roles. The film will be released in multiple languages. The film recently received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to reports, the members of the censor board enjoyed Liger’s plot and Vijay’s character in the film. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Puri Jagannadh’s efforts to improve Vijay’s character were reportedly praised by the board. Vijay’s performance in the sports drama also impressed the board members.

The film has already created a buzz since its trailer release, and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are eagerly anticipating its release. The film has already done well in pre-release. The film’s producers have received favourable offers for the film’s OTT and satellite distribution rights.

