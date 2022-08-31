Vijay Deverakonda Would Love To Play This Cricketer On The Big Screen

Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen in Liger, which failed to impress the audience. Despite the failure of this film, Vijay remains undeterred and recently talked about the sportsperson he would like to essay on screen. The Arjun Reddy star said that he would like to enact cricketer Virat Kohli’s role. Vijay expressed this desire during the India-Pakistan match held in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Vijay said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has already essayed the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. That’s why he would like to portray Virat Kohli’s role.

Advertisement

The actor expressed these views in India vs Pakistan’s pre-match show on Star Sports. In the interview, he also talked about Virat Kohli’s batting performance. Vijay said that Virat would score at least 50 runs. He further said that once Virat crosses 20 runs, no one can stop him from scoring a half-century. Vijay expressed his excitement over the fact that he is watching Virat’s 100th match. The Taxiwala actor was promoting his film Liger as well during the match.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Besides Liger, Vijay has a few more films lined up for release. He will be seen in Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu next. According to reports, this film is a romantic drama, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and other actors will be seen in this project. This project will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kushi will hit the theatres on December 23.

Apart from Kushi, Vijay will also act in project JGM (JanaGanaMana). Puri Jagannadh has directed this project. It is expected to release on August 3 next year. Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor will be there in the film. Vijay is going to portray the role of an army officer in this movie. In an interview, Vijay said that it is going to be his dream role.

Advertisement

Vijay will also be seen in 2 untitled projects and a VD 12 film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here