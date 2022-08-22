Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Wish for Chiranjeevi Is Winning Hearts on the Internet; See Here

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who is celebrating his birthday today, is an inspiration to many new and aspiring actors. Chiranjeevi has earned a special place in the south film industry because of his par-excellence acting skills, and humble personality, which makes him everyone’s favorite. Today on his birthday, the actor is receiving a lot of love and wishes from his family, friends and fans. One such wish for him came from Vijay Deverakonda and it is winning hearts on the internet. Check it out here.

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen interacting with the team of Liger. The megastar greets the team with hugs and handshakes. The video features Salman Khan among other actors, directors and producers from the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi appears to be giving some advice to Vijay as the latter is listening to him with attention in the clip. Everyone is smiling and enjoying the meet-and-greet on what appears to be the set of Liger in the video that ended with the team of Liger posing for the camera with Chiranjeevi.

Vijay captioned the post, “Happy birthday megastar Chiranjeevi sir. I love you! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are!" along with a heart emoticon. The post exuded high regard for the established and super successful actor, as Vijay showed gratitude to Chiranjeevi for guiding and mentoring him.

Chiranjeevi also received wishes from the likes of Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, K. T. Rama Rao, and Lakshmi Rai, among many others.

On the work front, Vijay is headed to Delhi for the promotion of his upcoming film Liger, which will release this week.

