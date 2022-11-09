Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi Non-Theatrical Rights Sold For Over Rs 90 Crore?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda recently suffered a setback in his career after his film Liger failed miserably at the box office. The Puri Jagannadh directorial not only tanked at the box office but also marked one of the biggest disasters of the actor’s filmography. After Liger, Vijay’s fans have pinned high hopes on his upcoming film Kushi, which is headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside him.

The highly anticipated Telugu film has lately been in the limelight because of the indefinite halt in its shooting. Now, according to the latest buzz, the makers of Kushi have sold the film’s non-theatrical rights for a monstrous amount. It has been reported that this Shiva Nirvana directorial’s satellite rights, streaming rights and audio rights in the Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages have been sold for over a jaw-dropping Rs 90 crores.

The figures are a testament to the fact that Vijay Deverakonda’s market has not been affected despite the failure of Liger. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s star power has also evidently contributed to the astounding non-theatrical business of the romantic comedy film.

In other news, Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed that Kushi’s release date has been postponed. The Telugu film was originally slated to open in cinema halls on the occasion of Christmas 2022. However, the makers are now eyeing the first quarter of 2023 for its theatrical release.

“We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now," shared the Arjun Reddy star in an exclusive interview with News18.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, alongside Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore, among others in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The makers have roped in Hesham Abdul Wahab, Murali G and Prawin Pudi to helm its music, cinematography and editing, respectively.

