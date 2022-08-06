Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger Gets U/A Certification From Censor Board

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films of 2022. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it is another big-budget movie, which will have worldwide release in multiple languages. The movie will also see Mike Tyson acting in an Indian film for the first time ever.

The film will be released in theatres on August 25, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film has now received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to reports, the censor board members loved Liger’s plot and Vijay’s character in the film. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, in which the first half will be about 1 hour and 15 minutes long. The board reportedly lauded Puri Jagannadh’s efforts to work on Vijay’s character. The board members were also very impressed with Vijay’s performance in the sports drama.

Ahead of its theatrical release the movie has already created a buzz since its trailer release and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. The movie has already done a decent pre-release business. The makers of the film have got good offers for the OTT and satellite rights of the movie. Made at a budget of around Rs 125 crore the movie is expected to be a blockbuster.

The movie will show the journey of a tea-seller from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to become World Boxing Champion.

Puri Jagnnadh and Vijay are reportedly reuniting after Liger for another pan-Indian big budget movie. The film title is rumored to be Janaganamana (JGM) and the aim would be to create a similar buzz that the Liger’s pre-release promotions have created.

