Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Locks OTT Release; Know Date, Platform

Puri Jagannath’s much-awaited directorial Liger, starring Vijay Devarkonda and Ananya Pandey, hit theatres on August 25. Although the film did not live up to the expectations of the audience, reports of the OTT debut were out on the first day of distribution. Now, the date has also been confirmed.

On September 30, the film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Even before the release, the producers secured digital rights. According to reports, the platform paid a significant sum for the picture.

Only the first two days of its release saw the film earn in the double digits. While it started with slightly more than Rs 33 crore on day one, the figures dropped to less than half on day two and have been declining since then. The “star power" couldn’t entice the crowd, resulting in another Bollywood box office flop.

Liger’s stats haven’t been fantastic since day one. The temperature has been dropping with each passing day. Puri Jagannadh’s highly anticipated film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, was released worldwide to huge criticism. The film, which is seen as Devarakonda’s pan-India launch vehicle, has been the subject of a boycott issue. According to trade observers, a weak storyline didn’t help either, despite Devarakonda’s creditable performance.

With this film, Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut and Ananya Panday made her Telugu debut. The actor portrays an MMA fighter, who stammers in the film, and Ananya Panday plays his love interest. Ramya Krishnan plays the protagonist’s mother, and Ronit Roy is his tutor.

In addition, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have important roles in the film, and Mike Tyson makes a cameo appearance.

