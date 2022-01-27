Vijay Devrakonda to Play Lead in Puri Jagannadh's Dream Project Jana Gana Mana?

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s film Jana Gana Mana, which was announced a few years ago with Mahesh Babu and later dropped due to falling out between the two, is once again making the headlines. Reports say that the makers of the film are currently discussing the star cast, and Vijay Devarakonda is in pole position to grab the lead role for Puri’s dream project. Meanwhile, according to a news portal @THEPANIPURI, the names of stars like Jhanvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, and Amitabh Bachchan have also been discussed for other pivotal roles.

Jhanvi is being considered to play the female lead, while Ajay Devgan may play the antagonist. Amitabh Bachchan may also play a special role in the pan-India project. The discussion is currently underway and an official announcement will soon be made by the makers.

The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Puri Jagannadh is currently busy with his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Liger. The sports drama is headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson will be seen playing a pivotal role.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be dubbing for the role of Mike Tyson, meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will give his voice for the Hindi version. Liger has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Karan Johar will be releasing the Hindi version of the film.

The film crew recently released a glimpse video from this movie, which is currently trending at the top on the internet. It has created a sensation by garnering over 20 million views.

Slated to hit theatres on August 25, the film tells the story of a middle-class boy who sells tea in a slum area in Mumbai and how he went on to become a world boxing champion.

