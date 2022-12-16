Vijay Diwas 2022: Shershaah to Major, Movies That Pay Homage to Indian Armed Forces

VIJAY DIWAS 2022: Vijay Diwas holds an important place in the hearts of Indians. It is observed every year to pay homage to the bravery, courage, and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces who went against war with Pakistan in 1971 and led to the creation of a new country - Bangladesh.

It was on this same day in 1971, when the chief of Pakistani forces, Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the joint force of the Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini. As we recall the story of the utmost display of patriotism by Indian soldiers, here’s taking a look at some of the recent Bollywood movies based on Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their nation.

Shershaah

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this biographical war film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Indian Army Officer Vikram Batra features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The plot of the film traces the life story of Batra’s dream of becoming an army officer, falling in love, rising up in the military ranks, and being martyred in the Kargil war.

Major

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major is a biographical actioner about the heinous 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the movie outlines how the Indian army officer faces the biggest challenge of his life as he joins the effort to subdue the terrorist attack at the Taj Hotel.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, this war movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. The story follows the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who strives against all odds to complete his mission of reconstructing the Bhuj air base with the help of 300 local women. The movie that released last year was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Kesari

Starring Akshay Kumar, the war film Kesari was made under the direction of Anurag Singh. The plot of the movie follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, wherein 21 Sikh soldiers enlisted in the British Indian Army went against war with 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai tribesmen back in 1897.

