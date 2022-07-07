Vijay Fan Association Launches Official Social Media Handles, Blood Donation App

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the fan group for well-known Kollywood actor Vijay, declared on July 6 that they have created their official social media accounts. Vijay will be in charge of managing the media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, which will be utilised to share news and updates on the fan association’s social welfare initiatives. They revealed in a news release that the inaugural event took place on Wednesday.

Additionally, they disclosed the creation of the Thalapathy Vijay Kuruthiyagam blood donation app, which is accessible to both blood donors and recipients. The statement noted that making blood donations easier would benefit many patients in need and that lakhs of association members will endeavour to see that the app was used throughout Tamil Nadu.

More information about the app launch is still awaited. The statements were delivered during a meeting of 1,000 members at the newly rebuilt office at Panaiyur near Chennai, which was presided over by TVMI general secretary Bussy Anand. Political observers view these actions as a calculated move to grow the support base that will have an impact on the state in the years to come.

This follows local body elections for Tamil Nadu local bodies that were held in October of last year, during which members of the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) ran on the association’s behalf. Between October 6 and October 9, voting took place in nine districts, including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli. The AITVMI performed better than actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Seeman’s Naam Thamizhar Katchi, winning 129 of the 169 seats they had fought (NTK).

It should be mentioned that the Election Commission of India has not registered AITVMI. Although they ran as independent candidates, the candidates during the elections had used photographs of the actor.

