Vijay Fined Rs 500 By Chennai Traffic Police For Flouting Tinted Glass Norms

Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction. The actor is one of the most celebrated names in the Tamil film industry. While Vijay often makes headlines for reports regarding his upcoming projects, the Beast star recently became the talk of the town for violating the tinted glass norms.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay was fined Rs 500 by the Chennai traffic police for flouting the tinted glass norms. However, there’s no clarification on whether the police will get them removed from his car. The Supreme Court has prohibited the use of tinted glass. As per the apex court, a vehicle’s windows should be completely transparent.

However, some celebrities have repeatedly flouted the norms and used black-tinted glass for the sake of their privacy, which is still a violation of traffic rules. Vijay was penalised for this violation after he met his fans at the fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’s office in Panaiyur, Chennai, on Monday (November 21).

Apart from this incident, Vijay has been in the limelight for his much-anticipated film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Billed to be a family action entertainer, Varisu has generated quite some buzz among moviegoers. Recently, a peppy dance number, Ranjithame, composed by Thaman S, was released, which was quick to top the charts. Vijay and MM Manasi provided their vocals to the foot-tapping number.

His on-screen chemistry with actress Rashmika Mandanna in Ranjithame was widely praised by viewers. The song has garnered an astounding 64 million views so far. Apart from Ranjithame, the makers are ready to release another track from the film soon, according to an update shared by choreographer Jani Master. It has been reported that the makers have shot a scene in the song which cost them an exorbitant Rs 7 crore. In this 4-day shoot, a total of 1000 artists were roped in by the makers.

