Vijay Hosts Lavish Dinner for Beast Cast and Crew; Nelson Dilipkumar Pens Moving Note; See Pic

Tamil superstar Vijay hosted a lavish dinner party for the cast and crew of his latest movie Beast. Director Nelson Dilipkumar on Monday took to Twitter to share a picture from the party that took place to celebrate the success of Beast. The intimate bash was attended by Pooja Hegde, Anirudh Ravichander, Aparna Das, Manoj Paramahamsa and VTV Ganesh.

Dilipkumar also tweeted a moving note about Beast and thanked Vijay for his love and support. “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir. Thank you Sun Pictures, Mr. Kalanithi Maran, Ms. Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity & bringing this film together," his note read.

It further read, “All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast and crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking the barriers and showering us with love and support. As always you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!"

Beast is facing tough competition from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast was released in theatres on April 13, one day ahead of Tamil New Year. The opening was phenomenal and crowds flocked to cinemas in huge numbers to watch the film. Beast managed to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first 3 days, thanks to its humongous opening.

