Vijay Kumar Begins Shooting For His Next Tamil Film With Director Tamizh

Actor Vijay Kumar has joined filmmaker Thamizh for the shooting of his next Tamil film. Vijay informed about the shooting of the film in a tweet on July 12.

Sharing a photo with the film’s crew, Vijay tweeted, “Glad to announce shooting of my next movie begins today. To be directed by Director of Seththumaan, Thamizh."

He further mentioned that he is happy to associate with producer Aditya of Reel Good Films and music director Govind Vasantha. “Happy to associate with Aditya’s Reel Good Films and Govind Vasantha again. A Govind Vasantha musical," he added.

Reel Good Film’s official Twitter account shared two photos as the shooting for the film kick-started. One of the photos featured Vijay, Aditya and Thamizh. This is the second movie of the production house.

“Big announcement! Kicking off Reel Good Films’ production 2, reuniting with Vijay Kumar, directed by Thamizh," the production house tweeted.

The film is a political action drama set in a rural backdrop. The makers are planning to complete phase one of the shooting in 60 days.

The makers have roped in Preethi Asrani as the female lead. The film also features Dhileepan, Pavel Navageethan and Mariyam George in pivotal roles. Mahendiran Jayaraju is the cinematographer while CS Prem Kumar will be editing the film. The music will be composed by Govind Vasantha. The dialogues have been penned by Azhakiya Periyavan.

Meanwhile, Vijay wrapped up the shooting for Abbas A Rahmath’s next untitled movie. The film went on the floors last year. The film’s post-production work will begin soon.

