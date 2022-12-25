Home » News » Movies » Vijay Leaves Rashmika Mandanna Blushing As He Sings Ranjithame at Varisu Event; Video Goes Viral

Vijay Leaves Rashmika Mandanna Blushing As He Sings Ranjithame at Varisu Event; Video Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay set the stage on fire with an impromptu performance on Ranjithame song at Varisu audio launch event.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 11:15 IST

Chennai, India

Thalapathy Vijay treats fans and Varisu co-star Rashmika Mandanna to a surprise performance.
Thalapathy Vijay treats fans and Varisu co-star Rashmika Mandanna to a surprise performance.

Thalapathy Vijay sent his fans into a frenzy as he sang his hit song Ranjithame at a mega audio launch event for his upcoming movie Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay surprised Rashmika and his admirers as he broke into an impromptu performance on stage.

A video of Vijay singing Ranjithame while performing its hook step has gone viral on social media. In the video, Rashmika can be seen blushing as Vijay sings Ranjithame on stage. A Twitter handle for South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) has shared the super cute moment from the event and fans can’t stop drooling over Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay, who is relatively inactive on social media, also took to Twitter to share an adorable video of himself from the event. The clip has scored more than six million views within a few hours.

Twitter is being flooded with several videos and photos from the event, with fans heaping praise on their beloved star for the mega event.

Tamil film Varisu, starring Vijay and Rashmika, is slated to be released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year. Titled Vaarasudu in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sankranti is the biggest festival in Telugu-speaking states, as well as in Tamil Nadu, thus the makers are looking forward to capitalising on the festival season, according to a release issued by the makers.

Billed as a wholesome entertainer, the movie also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles.

first published: December 25, 2022, 11:15 IST
last updated: December 25, 2022, 11:15 IST
