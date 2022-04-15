Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Executive Arrested for Selling Beast Ticket in Black

Looks like all is not going well for Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay. After the mixed reviews and below-par response from the audience of the highly anticipated Beast, an executive of his movement has now landed in a controversy after he was caught selling the tickets in black.

Beast was released on April 13 amid huge anticipation and fanfare but failed to live up to expectations with many Vijay fans claiming that the star was let down by a wafer-thin plot and shoddy direction. A video of the screening at the Amirtharaj Theatre in Virudhunagar at 7 AM with only a few fans watching the film is going viral on Twitter. And while Thalapathy Vijay gets a taste of disappointment with the reception of the film, an executive of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has added to it by marketing tickets for Beast in black.

The executive Vel Murugan has been arrested. He claimed that 180 tickets for the Beast movie starring Vijay were obtained from the Kasi Talkies Theater on behalf of the forum, of which 46 tickets were given to the fans and the remaining 134 tickets were sold at the theatre counter for Rs. 195 and Rs 300 respectively. He was arrested by MGR Nagar Crime Branch Inspector Mr Palavesam and taken to the police station for interrogation and registration of a case. Vel Murugan was later released on bail.

This comes days after Vijay issued a notice to the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to restrain from any activities like criticising others, particularly political leaders and politicians in positions of power. He had warned of strict actions against any member who failed to comply.

This was not the first time a member of Vijay’s movement has been arrested. In 2020, Raja Padmanaban from Tiruchy, the state president of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam was arrested for not having proper approvals for the lands with which he ran a real estate firm.

