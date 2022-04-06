Vijay, Pooja Hegde Starrer Beast Gets Banned in Kuwait for This Reason: Reports

The trailer of Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Beast was released on April 4, taking the internet by storm. His fans are waiting eagerly to see him pack some punches on the big screen as the trailer suggested that film is going to be high on action and thrill. However, industry pundits on Tuesday claimed that the film had been banned in Kuwait.

Although some of the entertainment industry trackers claimed that Kuwait’s Ministry of Information had banned the Tamil film, it was not clear as to why the film had been banned. Some of the reasons that they suspected for the film being banned included the portrayal of Pakistan, terrorists and violence.

Beast is not the first Indian film to be banned in Kuwait. Earlier, Kuwait had also banned the Malayalam film ‘Kurup’ and the Tamil film ‘FIR’.

Actor Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s explosive action thriller ‘Beast’, the story of which takes place inside a mall.

A mall called the East Coast Mall is under seige by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to start negotiations with them. The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on April 4 and the film will hit the big screens on April 13. Beast’s release will clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is set for a pan-India premiere on April 14.

The film has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures and features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Aparna Das in various roles. The music for the film has been given by Anirudh Ravichander.

(With IANS inputs)

