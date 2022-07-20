Vijay, Prabhas on New List of Most Popular Male Film Stars, Samantha and Alia Bhatt Among Top Actresses

That South stars are ruling popular Indian cinema currently is an understatement. Actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas and Yash have once again given Bollywood stars a run for their money by emerging at the top of a new list of most popular film stars in India. In fact, all top 5 spots have been booked by south actors, with Akshay Kumar coming in only in the 6th position.

The ‘Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (June 2022)’ list has actors Vijay, Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR on top 5 spots. Akshay Kumar, in 6th position, is the only Bollywood actor in the top 10, as the rest of the slots are filled by Mahesh Babu, Ajith Kumar, Ram Charan and Suriya.

The top female stars list also has a number of south actresses, although Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are making their presence felt. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has topped the list of Most popular female film stars in India (June 2022).

The research firm Ormax Media has also released the list of top shows and films in Hindi language of 2022. It seems big theatrical releases are yet to offer any competition to films streaming on OTT when it comes to online viewership. Despite most big movies of the year, across languages, now streaming on OTT platforms as well, the most viewed movies of the year so far are purely digital releases.

The list has been made by counting one view when a person completes at least 30 minutes of the show or film. Purely digital releases like A Thursday, Gehraiyaan and Jalsa have made it to the list.

The list comes just a week after IMDb released the list of top 10 Indian films of 2022 in India. Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Hridayam and RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) topped that list with more than 8 rating.

