Vijay Sankeshwar’s Vijayanand An Inspirational Story That Will Encourage Millions

Movie-Vijayanand

Director-Rishika Sharma

Starring- Nihal Rajput, Bharat Bopanna, Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahlad, Vinaya Prasad

Music: Gopi Sundar

Film Genre: Biopic

Time: 2 hrs 56 minutes

Synopsis: Vijayanand narrates the biopic of businessman-turned-politician, Dr Vijay Sankeshwar. The film shows the rise of an ordinary man from North Karnataka. Directed by Rishika Sharma, Vijayanand is the first-ever biographical film made in Kannada cinema. Keep reading this review to find out whether Vijayanand has struck a chord with the audience or not.

Review (story): The film opens with a shot of Vijay Sankeshwar (Nihal Rajput) who wishes to be self-reliant and does not like to work under his father, a small-time printer BG Sankeshwar’s (Ananth Nag). In the pursuit to open his own business, he brings home a semi-automatic printing machine against his father’s wishes.

In this way, he establishes himself as a hot-headed, ambitious man. He soon shifts gears and starts a logistic business as well with just a single truck. He soon establishes a successful fleet of trucks. In this journey, he suffers a lot of disparaging remarks and insults but continues to move ahead. Soon, he starts receiving appreciation for his work from all corners.

Review (Technical aspects)

Every technical aspect related to this movie is praiseworthy, i.e- Cinematography, artwork, graphics etc. Keerthan Poojari’s cinematography is a pure treat to savour on screen. He has proved his cinematic genius through lighting and frames.

Review (Acting)

Nihal has given a terrific performance in the titular character Vijay Sankeshwar. His experience as a television actor has proved to be beneficial in playing this character. Bharat Bopanna, who played the role of younger Vijay has received applause for his childlike innocence and acting skills. Actors like Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi and others have also left no stone unturned in getting their teeth in the skin of characters. Their immaculate performances are the lifeline of this movie.

What Works

Story

Nihal Rajput, Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi’s acting

Background music

What does not works

Tedious second half

Lack of gripping editing

