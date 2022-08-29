Vijay Sethupathi Charging Rs 21 Crore for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan: Report

Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The actor-producer has agreed to come on board for the film for a fee of Rs 21 crore, reported Pinkvilla. The Atlee directorial features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, and a source close to the project has told the portal that Vijay will portray the role of the antagonist in Jawan. The cast also includes Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

The report by Pinkvilla stated that this is the highest amount charged by Vijay for a feature film till date, and the reason behind this is the resounding success of his recent release Vikram. The actor’s performance was highly appreciated by fans, following which he increased his fee from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore.

Advertisement

The source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “He had to leave two films to be a part of this one. But the character is so powerful that he didn’t mind letting go of other projects. Atlee has churned out a role that got Vijay very excited."

Advertisement

Jawan is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, which is Shah Rukh Khan’s own production house, and Vijay's demand saw no objection from him. The source commented on Shah Rukh’s generosity and added, “Shah Rukh Khan is someone who respects talents and feels that every actor deserves to be paid handsomely. Vijay is one of the most credible actors of Indian cinema, and he didn’t want to put anyone in an awkward scenario by asking for some sort of discount."

As per Pinkvilla's report, Shah Rukh even went on to say to one of his associates how kind it was of Vijay to rework his dates in order to be able to do his film, the source explained. Jawan also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here