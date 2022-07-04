Vijay Sethupathi In Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule? Here’s What We Know

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, was declared a blockbuster. And now, fans are waiting for the second part of the film, which will reportedly have Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. While there has been no official confirmation on the reports, the actor’s fans are excited to see him in Pushpa: The Rule.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi was to play the role of a forest officer in Pushpa: The Rise, but due to dates issue, he had to back out of the project. Now, the actor will reportedly be seen as a senior police official in Pushpa: The Rule.

Advertisement

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil was seen in a key role in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar and the first part of the film minted over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It was one of the blockbuster hits of the South film industry. Fans are now excited for the second part. Rashmika Mandanna was seen as Allu Arjun’s love interest in Pushpa: The Rise and Fahadh Faasil was seen in the role of antagonist Banwar Singh Shekhawat.

There were also reports that the makers have decided to cut short Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the second part of the film, as they want to focus only on Allu Arjun’s character in Pushpa: The Rule. The film will release in five languages just like the first part.

If reports are to go by, then Allu Arjun is trying to learn the authentic dialect of a rural place in Tamil Nadu and Chittoor.

Advertisement

Pushpa: The Rise showed Pushpa’s (played by Allu Arjun) rise in the red sanders smuggling business. The second part of the film will focus on his rule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.