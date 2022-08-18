Vijay Sethupathi in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Actor Answers The Question

Vijay Sethupathi is one busy actor these days. Apart from playing the lead in films, he also plays supporting as well as antagonistic characters in many of his movies. He has been appearing in Malayalam and Telugu films as well, apart from the Tamil film industry where he primarily works. His brilliant performances and impeccable acting skills have made him a much sought-after actor even in Bollywood. Recently, reports surfaced online that he will play the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, marking his debut in Bollywood.

Now, Vijay Sethupathi has himself confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan. In a recent TV show, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed the news. A related video is currently trending on social media. In the video, Anirudh reads aloud the audience’s questions to Vijay Sethupathi. One of the questions asked was whether Vijay would be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. “Of course," came the response from the actor. Take a look at the video.

Interestingly, Jawan has more than one Tamil connection. The director of the movie Atlee is known for his blockbuster hits with Thalapathy Vijay like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Apart from that, the lady superstar of Tamil cinema Nayanthara appears as the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan while veteran Tamil actor Yogi Babu also makes an appearance.

Vijay Sethupathi was also offered a role in Aamir Khan’s recently released Laal Singh Chaddha. However, date issues led to the actor not being able to do the film, which could have been his Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi was recently in the news for bagging the Best Actor Award at the Indo-French International Film festival for his performance in director Seenu Ramasamy’s critically acclaimed Maamanithan. The film has also won the award for Best Picture.

