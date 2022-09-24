Vijay Sethupathi Moves Supreme Court Against Defamation Suit

In a fresh development in the Bengaluru airport brawl case between actors Maha Gandhi and Vijay Sethupathi, the latter has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s order to continue the defamation case against him. Maha Gandhi had filed a petition in the Saidapet court to file a criminal case against Vijay Sethupathi, following which the latter was summoned to appear in person for the hearing.

Vijay appealed against the summons in the High Court. The High Court, after hearing it, quashed the attack complaint as there was no jurisdiction to investigate it in Chennai since the attack took place in Bengaluru. At the same time, the court in Saidapet ordered to hear the defamation case last July

A fight broke out between Vijay Sethupathi’s team and Maha Gandhi on November 2 last year as he was travelling back to Chennai from Delhi after receiving the National Award. A video of Maha Gandhi attempting to jump over while attempting to attack Vijay inside the airport went viral.

According to the complaint filed by Maha Gandhi next month, Vijay Sethupathi replied with an impolite sarcastic remark when he congratulated the actor for his win. This ultimately heated things between the two The complaint also said that Johnson, a man travelling with Sethupathi, issued death threats.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was most recently seen in Maamanithan and Vikram. Maamanithan won the Best Asian Film award at the Tokyo Film Festival. He is soon to make his Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan.

