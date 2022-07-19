Vijay Sethupathi Opts Out of Raju Murugan’s Film Citing Call Sheet Issue

Vijay Sethupathi, who was to join Karthi for Raju Murugan’s next, has walked out of the film. According to reports, the reason for opting out of the film was his inability to adjust shoot timings for Raju’s project.

After his ouster, the makers are looking for another actor who could essay the role of antagonist. As of now, no name has been finalised to replace the Vikram actor. Vijay Sethupathi is a class apart as a villain and it would be difficult for makers to find someone of his calibre.

The idea behind this untitled project by Raju was finalised sometime in 2020. SR Prabhu is producing the project. There was a buzz that the film is titled Japan. According to reports, this film will be based on a social issue.

The audience is excited about this movie helmed by Raju, and the reason is his compelling direction. He last wrote and directed Gypsy, which was released on March 6, 2020. Gypsy explored the question of whether religion can ever be separated from politics. The film was appreciated for its concept and captivating performances. It was also criticised for not sticking to one subject.

Besides Gypsy, Raju also helmed a political satire Joker.

In addition to these works, Raju also made the movie Cuckoo, a love story of visually impaired people.

With three consecutive successful films, the audience is eagerly waiting for Raju’s next project starring Karthi. Other details regarding this project are yet to be revealed.

