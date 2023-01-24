Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor are sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming web series Farzi. Helmed by Raj and DK, the show will also star Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar and Bhuvan Arora in titular roles. While getting the character quirks was easier for Vijay Sethupathi, it was the Hindi language of the series that posed a cause of concern for the Super Deluxe actor.

Opening about the challenges he faced while acclimatizing to the language, the Vikram Vedha actor explained that even though he had learnt Hindi, he was still worried. Vijay told PTI, “I know Hindi. I was in Dubai for three years, so I learnt the language there. But it has been so many years, ‘mujhe bahut mushkil tha baat karne mein’ (I had difficulty with the language). I was very much worried about how I am going to do this because I am very particular about the dialogues and lines (and) what I am going to speak and how I am going to deliver."

The actor further talked about his character in the upcoming series. He stated, “I am an Indian man who always lives in depression. I am a common man, who always wants something and gets something else. He is fighting with his wife, (there is) misunderstanding. (He is) drinking everyday like (it is) a ritual… not happy with the work. He is a cop, but he is a fraud. He is a fraud but a good guy, at the same time he is a bad guy. He loves, he hates. He is a mixture… like, maybe a fruit salad…"

While Farzi is just one of the many Hindi projects under his belt, Vijay Sethupathi would also feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar. Talking about the same, the Tughlaq Durbar actor said, “I did a film with Sriram sir (Raghavan) ‘Merry Christmas’ and had a great time with the team and also Katrina (Kaif). I enjoyed it a lot and I learnt a lot. I did one silent film, ‘Gandhi Talks’ and there is ‘Mumbaikar’ with Santosh Sivan, it is my debut (in Hindi)."

He further added, “I really had a good time. He (Shah Rukh) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am the superstar, no nothing."

Farzi is an eight-episode criminal drama made by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, portrayed through the perspective of a brilliant underdog street artist seeking to defy a system that favours the wealthy. The series, which features Raj & DK’s signature humour, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 and will also star Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in prominent roles.

