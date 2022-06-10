Vijay Sethupathi Shares Trailer Of Ashok Selvan-Starrer Vezham, Congratulates Team

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan impressed the audience with his acting in Venkat Prabhu directorial Manmadha Leelai. and now Ashok will be seen in Sandeep Shyam directorial Vezham. The trailer of Vezham was released on June 8 and to Ashok’s delight, it was also shared by none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi expressed his delight, sharing the trailer and also congratulated the whole team. He also tagged Vezham’s cast and crew. Among Vezham’s team members, Iswarya Menon thanked Vijay Sethupathi for supporting the film. Iswarya plays a pivotal role in this film.

The word Vezham means elephant in Tamil. Vezham narrates the story of an innocent youngster who lives a peaceful life with friends and family. Everything is going fine until when Ashok’s character gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

The audience has fallen in love with the trailer and called it an amalgamation of the most captivating sequences. According to many, Ashok’s act is compelling in almost all the shades of his character. Many also applauded his choice of script.

Apart from Ashok and Iswarya, actors Janani Iyer, Sangili Murugan, and Marathi actor Mohan Agashe are also a part of this film. Vezham has been cleared with a U/A certificate and is all set to release on June 24.

Jhanu Chanthar has composed music for Vezham. Shakthi Arvind has handled the cinematography. Dinesh Subbarayan is the stunt director for this film.

