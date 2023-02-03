Tamil filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan is being screened in the World Cinema category at the Moscow International Film Festival. Actor Vijay Sethupathi played the lead in the critically-acclaimed Tamil entertainer. Actress Gayathrie Shankar acted opposite him. The film, which was released last year on June 28, has been well-received and has been continuously winning awards at various film festivals.

Maamanithan won awards at the Indo-French International Film Festival and the Tokyo Film Festival. It also received the Best Film Certificate at the Great Message International Film Festival 2022 in Pune. Vijay had also won the best actor award at the Indo-French International fest. After winning all these accolades, the film has now added this extra feather to its cap.

Seenu announced through a tweet that the Russian government would screen the movie in the World Cinema category at the 45th Moscow International Film Festival from April 20 to 27. He also added that he and the film’s producer Raja Yuvan had received invitations to attend the screening by the committee.

Maamanithan, when it was released last year, received critical acclaim. But it did not fare well at the box office. The story of the film revolves around an honest and simple auto driver, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and his attempts to get his two kids admitted to a private school. To achieve this, he promises a real estate businessman Madhavan (Shaji) that he will help him sell all the plots to his villagers. But he gets cheated by Madhavan. How he overcomes all the odds forms the crux of the story. Maamanithan was also the first time that renowned music composer Ilaiayaraja worked with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose the film’s music.

