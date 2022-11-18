Vijay Sethupathi Unveils First Look of John Glady's Byri

Director John Glady, whose name is associated with short films like Color of Love, Nedunchala Naigal is all set to entertain the audience with another movie titled Byri. Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the first look of this movie on Twitter which revolves around the concept of pigeon racing. He wrote in the caption, “Happy to release the first look poster of #Byri. Congrats team. #ByriFirstLook @JohnGlady_dir @actor_syeed @Vasanth25188506 @meghana_ellen @SaranyaRavicha7 @RSSathishEditor @arunrajmusic @gm_dini @byri2022 @onlynikil."

John’s interview about the film surfaced on the Internet in the year 2019. In this interview, John talked about how he aspired to make a movie on pigeon racing, which was extremely popular in Nagercoil a decade ago. Byri was initially a short film but John decided to turn it into a feature movie. When asked the reason behind it, he said, “I hail from the place and I could identify with the story very much, so I decided to turn this into a feature film."

John also said that he was not very enthusiastic about the sport and has not taken part in it often. However, he told the portal that many youngsters in his area and his family members were addicted to pigeon racing. John said that he wanted to talk about the passion through which everyone approached the sport. According to John, this attachment towards the game also led to brawls and had a profound impact on the lives of people.

While Byri revolves around the concept of pigeon racing, John has also constructed a story around the relationship of mother and son in it. This film will show how a boy loses his father after he gets excessively involved in the sport.

John credited films like Angamaly Diaries as his source of inspiration. The cast of this film includes Syed Majid, who will play the protagonist. Actresses Meghna and Saranya Ravichandran will play the female leads. Viji Shekar will essay the role of a mother.

