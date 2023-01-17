Vijay Sethupathi Unveils The Poster of Sonia Agarwal’s Curtain

Sonia Agarwal is currently among the most talented and popular actresses in the Malayalam film industry. She catapulted to fame with her acting prowess and unconventional choice of films like Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and others. Now, the diva is gearing up for her upcoming film Curtain directed by Amhan Raphy. She will be playing the female lead in Curtain along with actors Jinu E Thomas and Mareena Michael. Renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the first look of this film on Facebook. The first glimpse gives an idea of a horror film which looks every bit terrifying in absence of any human figure in a room. A more careful look shows someone trying to get out of a locked room.

The spooky poster has left social media users waiting with much anticipation for Curtain. Produced by Paavakkutty Creations, Curtain boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like Sivaji Guruvayur, VK Baiju, Sivadasan, Sijo, Surya, Ambili Sunil and others. Scripted by Shija Jinu, Sadeep Shankar has helmed the cinematography of this film.

Apart from Curtain, Sonia has also bagged another pivotal role in an untitled horror thriller directed by Haroon. Actress Smruthi Venkat and composer Siddharth Vipin will also essay key roles in this yet-to-be-titled horror thriller flick. Haroon has shed more light on further details about this film in an interview with a portal. He said, “Sonia Agarwal will be seen playing the role of a single mother and her character will appear in the flashback portions. The portions involving Smruthi and Sonia are currently being shot at an apartment in Chennai. We will be shooting continuously till Pongal and take a break for a while."

Haroon added that this film is going to be a pure horror thriller with an emotional connection as well. He signed off, saying that his film has touched on the topics of black magic and many other interesting aspects.

