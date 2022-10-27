Vijay-Starrer Thalapathy 67 To Go On Floors in First Week Of December

The year 2022 began on a disappointing note for Vijay, whose last but much-anticipated film Beast was a box-office failure. Keeping the failures aside, he is gearing up for his upcoming films Varisu, and Thalapathy 67, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to reports, Thalapathy 67 will go on floors in the first week of December. Vijay’s followers are surely delighted with this news.

Reportedly, Thalapathy 67 will be a mass masala entertainer film revolving around a gangster who requires money to operate his gang. Soon, he starts facing troubles in his endeavours to achieve this objective. According to reports, the work on the script has been completed in Kochi.

Speaking of the star cast, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sanjay Dutt have been roped in to play antagonists. Rumour is rife that Sanjay was even offered a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore for the role. According to reports, there will be a total of six antagonists in the film. A renowned Telugu star has also been taken on board for the third villain.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha and Keerthy Suresh will play the female leads in Thalapathy 67. Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also believed to be on board for compositions. However, Thalapathy 67’s cast and crew are not yet revealed formally.

Besides Thalapathy 67, fans are also waiting for Vijay’s other film Varisu directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Varisu has been a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs since its announcement. The excitement around this film peaked when music composer Thaman S announced that the first single of Varisu will be released around Diwali. However, they were disappointed when journalist Christopher Kanagaraj announced that the first song will be released next week.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu’s production house, has unveiled its release date. According to the banner, this film will be released on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi next year.

Varisu is the first collaboration of Vijay and Vamshi.

