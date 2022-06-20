Vijay-Starrer Thalapathy66 May Be Titled Vaarasadu in Telugu, Vaarisu in Tamil

Vijay-starrer Thalapathy 66 and its yet-to-be revealed title are two things that have kept his fans thoroughly excited. It was previously reported that Thalapathy 66’s title will be revealed on Vijay’s birthday. Now, rumours are rife that the title of Thalapathy 66 will be Vaarasadu in Telugu and Vaarisu in Tamil. An official confirmation is awaited, though.

Sri Venkateswara Creations has also announced on Twitter that Thalapathy66’s first look will be released on Vijay’s birthday. Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a picture featuring the release date — June 21 — and time — 18:01 pm — of the teaser. The audience is excited to witness the official title, first look and teaser of Thalapathy 66.

Advertisement

As of now, Thalapathy 66 makers are busy building a special set for some important sequences of this film. These scenes will be shot at a plush private locality on ECR road in Chennai. Director Vamshi Paidipally is extremely strict regarding the film’s shooting. Not too long ago, a few working stills of Thalapathy66 were leaked online. After this incident, Vamshi imposed a strict no-phone policy on sets.

Amid these strict rules, Thalapathy66’s shooting is underway. Thalapathy66 also marks Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna first film together. Rashmika was immensely happy sharing the screen with him and conveyed her happiness via an Instagram post.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu and others are in this film. Rumours are rife that superstar Mohan Babu could also be seen performing a cameo in this film. These rumours could be true because of the extremely cordial relationship shared by director Vamshi and Mohan Babu.

Thalapathy 66 is expected to be released in January next year. Hari, Vamshi and Ahishor Solomon have contributed to the writing of this film. S. Thaman has composed the music for this film. Karthik Palani is handling the camera work.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.