Vijay-Starrer Varisu Locks Amazon Prime Video As Its Digital Streaming Partner: Reports

Varisu, one of the highly-anticipated family action entertainers that features Thalapathy Vijay, finally had its grand release on January 11. The big-budget venture is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. The film is garnering rave reviews from critics and the audience. Now, there are reports making rounds the film has locked its digital streaming partner. If the reports are to be believed, then Varisu has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a hefty amount. The official confirmation is awaited by the film’s team and the OTT giant.

The story of the Vijay-starrer revolves around a young man who takes responsibilities of his father’s business under unusual circumstances. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in the film. The film has a stellar star cast including Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Srikanth and Sangeetha in crucial roles. The background score of the film is done by S Thaman. Varisu has been backed by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

The film will be released in Telugu as Varasudu. According to reports, it has earned nearly Rs 6 crore in Telangana, Rs 2 crore in Rayalaseema (a region in Andhra Pradesh) and Rs 8 crore from the rest of Andhra Pradesh, making a total business Rs 16 crore in both these states. The movie’s pre-release ticket sales in Tamil Nadu currently stand at Rs 72 crore, and in Karnataka at Rs 7.5 crore. It has also made total ticket sales of Rs 6.5 crore in Kerala. Overall, Varisu’s pre-release business in India has already crossed Rs 106 crore.

So far, Varisu sold tickets worth Rs 11.49 crore through advance booking for the opening day, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. This is only from the Tamil version of the film, as the Hindi and Telugu versions are set to release on January 13 and January 14 respectively.

