After basking in the success of director Vamshi Paidipally’s action drama Varisu, Vijay Thalapathy has once again resumed his work commitments. The Tamil actor has joined hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming pan-Indian gangster drama, titled Leo. This marks the actor and filmmaker’s second collaboration after the 2021 film Master.

It is important to mention that Lokesh Kanagaraj has created his own cinematic universe, which fans call Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The two films under LCU are Kaithi, starring Karthi and Vikram, starring Kamal Hassan.

Although the director is yet to announce whether Leo is a part of LCU, a couple of pictures dropped by Leo’s co-dialogue-writer Rathna Kumar seem to indicate that the Vijay Thalapathy-starrer, might be the third instalment under LCU. Needless to say, it has heightened the speculations among fans.

Rathna Kumar and the entire team are currently shooting in the snow-covered places of Kashmir for Leo, reports ETimes. The dialogue writer dropped a picture from the filming spot on Twitter, along with a cryptic caption that read, “Never say die" with hashtags #Leo, #Kashmir and #ShootingDiaries. Take a look at the tweet:

The snap captured Rathna Kumar holding a reddish, side of sunglasses in his glove-laden hand, with small flakes of snow, stuck on his garment. He appeared to wink with one eye and look through the glass with the other.

No sooner after the picture surfaced on the microblogging platform than fans noticed an unmissable similarity between the glass and the one supported by actor Vijay Sethupati in the film Vikram. The picture seems to have led users to believe that Vijay Sethupathi will make an appearance in Leo as his Vikram character Santhanam.

Earlier, Rathna Kumar shared another photo on Twitter where he was sitting on a chair. Behind him, on a wall, there was a sketch of wings and a halo. This image too grabbed the eyeballs of netizens who started believing that the wings symbolise Kamal Hassan’s Vikram, where the picture of an eagle was used.

A meme-fest has started on social media, with fans posting similarities that indicate that Leo might be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. However, there has been no official confirmation as of yet. Apart from Vijay Thalapathy, Leo also boasts a cast ensemble of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh and Nivin Pauly in important roles.

