Vijay to Play Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan; Details Inside

The fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been patiently waiting for his next Jawan, directed by Atlee. While the new look of SRK has wooed the audience, south actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the villain in the film is already making fans go gaga. And now recent reports state that Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be making a brief cameo in the Atlee directorial.

According to media reports, the Varisu actor will play a cameo in Jawan. The actor will reportedly shoot for his part with SRK in mid-September in Chennai. Vijay has allotted a day to Jawan to film his part.

Notably, Thalapathy is not charging any remuneration for his special appearance as the actor shares a great bond with both Atlee and SRK. No official confirmation has come from the maker yet. If the said rumours are true then this film will be a cherry on the top for the fans to witness megastars collaborating.

The first glimpse of Jawan sets the tone for what the audience can expect from the action-thriller entertainer. Shah Rukh Khan shared the first glimpse of the poster on his social media handle. The audience was stunned by his new rustic look, where his half face was covered with a cloth bandage. The star wrote in the caption, “It’s a special Red Chillies Entertainment project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard and made it happen. Want to thank Gaurav Verma, the Co-Producer, Atlee and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now…Good to go Chief…!"

The film is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 02, next year. The action- thriller is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is said to release in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While Nayanthara is the female lead and also features Sanya Malhotra in a key role.

