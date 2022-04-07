Vijay to Rajinikanth, Kollywood Actors Who Have Been Brilliant in Tollywood Too

Apart from successful careers in Kollywood, several actors have led a successful journey in Tollywood as well. They often hit headlines for their splendid performance in almost every film. Many have carved their niche in Tollywood before embarking on a career in the Tamil film industry.

Vijay

Vijay’s Thalapathy66 is going to be a pan-India film being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations owned by Dil Raju. Apart from Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj will be seen in this film.

Suriya

There have been reports that Suriya may soon be seen in a Telugu film helmed by writer and director Boyapati Srinu. Suriya has been seen earlier in the film Rakhta Charitra 2.

Dhanush

Dhanush will be seen in the film Sir to be released in Tamil and Telugu, written and directed by Venky Atluri. He will also be seen in a yet to be titled film penned and directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Karthi

Karthi made his Tollywood debut 6 years ago with the film Oopiri directed by Vamshi Padipally.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi marked his entry into the Telugu film industry two years ago with the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Ajith

Ajith embarked on his career in the Telugu film industry with the film Prema Pusthakam.

Srikanth

Srikanth entertained the audience with his acting in the Telugu film Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule and Raagala 24 Gantallo.

Atharvaa Murali

Atharvaa had made his entry into the Telugu film industry with Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Siddharth

Siddharth has acted in Telugu films Bommarillu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and others.

Arya

Arya had also been a part of the Telugu film Varudu starring Allu Arjun as a lead hero.

Madhavan

Madhavan was seen in the Telugu film Savyasachi.

Aadhi

Aadhi was seen in Telugu films Sarrainodu and Rangasthalam 1985.

Vikram

Vikram has been a part of many Telugu films before being the most sought after actor in the Tamil film industry.

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan was seen in the Telugu film Kousalya Krishnamurthy.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was seen in films Peda Rayudu, Ram Robert Rahim and others.

