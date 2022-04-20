Vijay TV Anchor Priyanka Refutes Reports That She is Acting in New Show

Anchor and actor Priyanka Despande is a well-known face in the Tamil industry. She gained huge popularity after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 5 and emerging as the runner-up of the show. Recently, tamilserialexpress posted a photo from the latest ad shoot of the presenter. The photo was captioned, “New Adshoot Picture", with a heart emoji.

The photo also had actors Mirchi Senthil, Meera Krishna alongside the anchor. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a maroon long dress with a duppata. She is accessorised with a silver statement necklace and big earrings. The photo garnered 336 likes.

Actor Mirchi Senthil also shared the photo with the caption, “A New combination…for an Ad shoot. It was a pleasure working with Anchor to Actor @priyankapdeshpande and @meerakrishnaofficial. Ad releasing on 1st of May. Watch out!"

A few days ago, she posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot and looked stunning following her transformation. Not long ago, it was reported that she would act in a Vijay TV show and hence the transformation. However, the actor refuted all such claims.

The photoshoot was conducted against a white background, and the anchor was wearing a peach coat suit. The sudden weight loss was visible in her photos. Many wondered how she achieved such a transformation in a short span.

Priyanka Deshpande is a television presenter, host and actor. Her well-known television shows include Cinema Karam Coffee, Super Singer Junior, Tamil reality shows Super Singer, game show The Wall, Start the music, OlliBelly, Suriya Vanakkam, Isai Unplugged, Azhagiya Penne, Glimpse, Jodi Number One and Kings of Comedy Juniors. She has also done two short films namely Raani Aattam (2015) and Unnodu Vaazhnthaal Varamallava (2016).

The presenter has many awards in her kitty. She bagged Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for the Best Female Anchor in 2016, Best Female Anchor award in the Vijay Television Awards annual function in 2017, and Best Lady Anchor in the Galatta Nakshathra TV-Film Awards in 2018 and the Best Entertaining Star award by Blacksheep Digital Awards in 2021.

