Vijay TV’s Deepa Akka Opens Up About Sivakarthikeyan’s Wife

A video of Vijay TV celebrity Deepa Akka has been trending on social media. In the video, shared by YouTube channel Entertainment Shorts, Deepa can be seen sharing her thoughts about actor Sivakarthikeyan’s wife Aarthi Doss. Deepa was a part of the star cast of Sivakarthikeyan’s 2021 film, Doctor.

Speaking on her bond with the leading Kollywood actor’s wife, Deepa has expressed that when the shooting of the film took place in Goa, Aarthi was present there with their daughter to celebrate her birthday. She used to sit next to Deepa and even look after her hospitality.

Deepa also shared that once Aarthi asked Sivakarthikeyan to invite Deepa home but she was reluctant to go. The video has been liked by Sivakarthikeyan’s fans. The clip, originally shared on September 29, 2021, has been now going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

It was at this time that Aarti spoke and inquired after seeing Deepa in Goa. Deepa was amazed to see Aarti talking and behaving normally. Aarti, who has not spoken much in the media before, had spent hours talking to Deepa during the shoot.

Deepa has played supporting roles in a few films and hogged the limelight after appearing in some of Vijay TV’s most popular shows like Cook with Clown, Mr. & Mrs.

Speaking of Sivakarthikeyan, the actor, on February 4, has successfully completed a decade of his acting career in the Kollywood film industry. Sivakarthikeyan posted a statement on his Twitter page thanking fans and directors for giving him all the opportunities. Expressing his gratitude on the day, Sivakarthikeyan thanked Pandiraj for giving him his first big break in the industry. The actor made his acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Marina.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.