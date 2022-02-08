Vijay TV's Vaidhegi Kathirundhaal Goes Off-Sir After Just 37 Episodes. Know The Reason

Vaidhegi Kathirundhaal, the TV series that started on December 20, 2021, failed to garner the appreciation of the audience, compelling Vijay TV to take it off-air. Following this decision by the channel management, the show went off-air on Monday only after a total of 37 episodes.

However, actors Munna and Sharanya Turadi will soon be seen in an upcoming project on Vijay tv.

Some people have expressed their displeasure over the channel’s decision. They said that the serial should have been given some more time. They were also displeased at the TRP ratings being the sole criteria for judging the show.

Advertisement

Some also said that they had been watching the show and it was good compared to other programmes. Although some found the channel’s decision correct. According to these people, the channel only considers the TRPs and the ratings of Vaidhegi Kathirundhaal have been very low.

Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal narrated the story of a girl, Vaidhegi, who is lost in a village fair. As the girl grows up, she is called Poornima. Poornima makes her living by giving false witness accounts in the high court.

In a similar instance, she is asked by her relatives to impersonate Amuthanayaki’s daughter Vaidhegi. Poornima agrees to do this since she will inherit Amuthanayaki’s wealth. Although Poornima soon realises that she is Vaidhegi and is faced with a difficult situation.

The serial’s lead actor Prajin Padmanabhan had left the show some time ago. The actor said that it was difficult for him to manage film shoots with serials. Finding it difficult to balance his time, the actor spoke with the channel management and stepped down as the lead actor. Prajin has starred in films like Love Action Drama, Amal Manohar:Stanza Café (music video) etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.