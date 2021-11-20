Vijay, Udhayanidhi Stalin To Collaborate After 13 Years

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin could be seen collaborating for a film after over 13 years. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the duo has already agreed on working together and are in the process of finalising the project. A source close to the developments told DT Next that Vijay recently approached Udhayanidhi with a desire to work in a film together. Overwhelmed by Vijay’s gesture, Udhayanidhi instantly gave his nod and even agreed to produce the film under his banner Red Giant Movies.

The director for the project will be finalised in the upcoming weeks. Currently, it’s not clear whether the project will be named Thalapathy 67 or Thalapathy 68. The development of the project is expected to pick up the pace once Vijay wraps up the shoot for the film Beast.

Vijay and Udhayanidhi had earlier collaborated for the 2008 release Kuruvi. The film starred Vijay in the lead role and was backed by Udhayanidhi’s banner Red Giant Movies. It is said that it was Vijay who insisted that Udhayanidhi should start producing films paving the way for launching of Red Giant Movies.

Vijay is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Beast. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Vijay opposite Pooja Pegde and promises to be an action packed film. Beast was slated to hit the theatres on Pongal 2022 but recent reports suggested that the film is likely to be pushed due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Beast releases on Pongal 2022, it will have to be a clash with Ajith’s Valimai which will also be released around the same time. Ajith and Vijay have locked horns at the box office on several occasions. The last time the duo came face to face was in 2014 when Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Veeram were released on the Pongal holiday. However, both the films managed to perform well at the box office and recorded good business numbers.

