Varisu Lost 291 Shows in Karnataka After Rashmika Mandanna Failed to Credit Rakshit & Rishab Shetty for Kirik Party?

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu, which hit the theatres on January 11, is garnering rave reviews from the critics and the audience for the amazing storyline. Varisu opened with a bang in the theatres on January 11 and earned Rs 45 crore worldwide. But, on the second day at the box office, Varisu put up decent numbers at the box office. If trade reports are to be believed, the film is estimated to have earned between Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore in the theatres. This comes after opening day collection of around Rs 28 crore in the country.

Reports also say that Varisu lost nearly 300 shows in Karnataka on its second day, making the run a difficult one for the film. On its release day, the film had 757 screenings in Bengaluru but it came down to 466 screenings the following day.

Now, rumour has it that Rashmika Mandanna was “partly" responsible for the drop in the number of shows in the state. This comes after last year’s controversy against the Pushpa actress for not naming the production house, which launched her in showbiz. Rashmika made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016 starring opposite Rakshit Shetty, which is helmed by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty.

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. The movie, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut and shot her to fame, also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. As the romantic comedy completed six years recently, Rishab Shetty shared a throwback post and tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna amid rumours of feud between them.

Meanwhile, Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The action-drama is about a man whose foster father unexpectedly dies, and his life completely changes. This mass entertainer shows how the protagonist tries to resolve all the family problems. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Sangeetha in key roles. It was released in multiple languages on January 11 along with Thunivu.

The film is clashing with Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu. It is helmed by H Vinoth. It also has a stellar star cast including Manju Warrier Samuthirakani and Pavan Reddy in important roles. The heist is backed by Boney Kapoor.

