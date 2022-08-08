Vijay Varma Clarifies Viral 'Won't Die of Hunger' Comment Not Related to Darlings Success; See Tweet

Vijay Varma was phenomenal in the recent OTT release Darlings. Vijay, who played the role of an abusive husband in the movie enthralled everyone with his acting skills. The actor’s solid screen presence was so realistic that it compelled the cinephiles to loathe his character. Amid appreciation from movie critics, a magazine had shared how the actor has mentioned his parents are now assured that he can afford his living and will not die of hunger. However, in the latest update, Vijay Varma clarified that this comment was not related to ‘Darlings’.

On Monday, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and responded to the viral tweet. He wrote, “Ye toh maine Gully Boy ke liye bola tha. Uske baad bohot Paisa kamaya hai bhai (I made this comment at the time when my previous movie Gully Boy was released. Since then, I’ve managed to mint a lot of money)" Following this, the magazine removed the tweet. The misinformation agitated fans and they started resorting to foul language. Later, Vijay Verma urged fans to not get upset. He wrote, “Guys can we please not get upset. Ye mere aur Filmfare ke beech ki baat hai. Filmfare aur main purane dost like maska and pav (This is between me and Filmfare. We are old chums like bread and butter)."

During one of his interviews with the news agency PTI, Vijay Varma had shared he went through a mixed bag of emotions after going through the script of Darlings. He had stated, “I was quite shocked and shaken by the script. At the same time, it intrigued me a lot. It walks a fine line between darkness and humour. I wanted to get more of an idea of what the director was thinking. So, we got on a call and I understood where she was coming from. The perspective she was trying to bring in made it so much more interesting for me."

He had further added, “When you just read it on a paper, you get a sense of the story. But what is the director’s take on it? When I got to know that, I found it fascinating. It was deeply challenging and I had to take that challenge up. When you have a script that is so fresh and fascinating, an opportunity to work with Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt, you don’t really have much to think about."

Directed and co-written by Jasmeet.K Reen and bankrolled by Gauri Khan(Red Chillies Entertainment) and Alia Bhatt(Eternal Sunshine Productions), Darlings is a black comedy drama film that stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The story is set in the backdrop of an abusive husband and It follows the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

