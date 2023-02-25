Vijay Varma is on a roll now with the back-to-back successes of his films and web series. Recently, the actor’s series Dahaad had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. He was present there with Sonakshi Sinha, Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi and Zoya Akhtar. This also became the first Indian web series to premiere at Berlinale. And Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Tamannah Bhatia took to her Instagram story section to give a shoutout to the team.

Not just that, Vijay also revealed the cute nickname he has for the actress. Tamannah wrote, in a now-deleted story, “Congratulations to team #Dahad." Sharing it on his profile, Vijay replied, “Thanks Tamatar."

Meanwhile, on Valentine’s Day, Vijay took to Instagram to drop a photo of his foot and the foot of a mystery person. However, a Redditor took to the site to point out that the foot seems to be Tamannaah’s and said that the corner of the jacket barely visible in the photo belongs to the actress. The user also shared a photo of the actress carrying a similar jacket. Take a look at the posts below:

The link-up rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that the actors were in close proximity. The two were also spotted attending award functions together. Several reports also suggested that the two went out for a lunch date recently. However, responding to media reports, Vijay dismissed the rumours and put up a photograph of his actual ‘lunch date’, which was with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

