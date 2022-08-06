Vijay Varma: I Was Once Told 'Tu Shah Rukh Khan Nahi Hai', But Now He Has Employed Me for His Film

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma’s Darlings released on August 5 amid excitement and anticipation. And the verdict seems to be out as the dark comedy has managed to woo fans and critics over with its fresh storyline and solid performances. Vijay Varma, who essays a negative character, recently revealed how people used to mock him by saying that he is not Shah Rukh Khan and how the tables have turned since he became a part of SRK’S production Red Chillies Entertainment.

During an interaction with Indian Express, the Gully Boy actor recounted, “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film."

The actor further shared about his process of selecting a script. He said, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script. The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it."

Vijay Varma also talked about the stark difference between him and Alia Bhatt’s character from their time on the sets of Gully Boy. He shared, “I had to make a conscious choice, because me and Alia, both were also in Gully Boy. So, we wanted to make sure that we create completely new identities. The script was rich enough to give us so much to feed on. I went to Byculla, hung out with the people, I heard their stories, I heard how they celebrate, how they spend their evenings, how they’re obsessed with reels, how they like their social media and what music they listen to. I studied them and realised how there’s more Urdu in their ‘Bambaiya’, which I love as I am from Hyderabad. This is how I collected small bits to become Hamza who is a very respectable man, and has a government job."

Directed and co-written by Jasmeet.K Reen and bankrolled by Gauri Khan(Red Chillies Entertainment) and Alia Bhatt(Eternal Sunshine Productions), Darlings is a black comedy drama film that stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The story is set in the backdrop of an abusive husband and It follows the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances

