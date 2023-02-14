Home » News » Movies » Vijay Varma Makes It Insta Official With Tamannaah? Redditors Convinced After Actor Shares THIS Pic

Vijay Varma Makes It Insta Official With Tamannaah? Redditors Convinced After Actor Shares THIS Pic

On Valentine's Day, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to drop a photo with a mystery woman and Redditors are convinced it is Tamannaah Bhatia.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 15:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sparked rumours of their romance recently. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Dating and relationship rumours in Bollywood are as old as the industry itself. The latest actor duo to have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship are none other than Gully Boy and Darlings actor Vijay Varma and Bahubali 1 actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Now, it seems that the former has made his relationship with Tamannaah Instagram official, albeit indirectly.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Vijay took to Instagram to drop a photo of his foot and the foot of a mystery person. However, a Redditor took to the site to point out that the foot seems to be Tamannaah’s and said that the corner of the jacket barely visible in the photo belongs to the actress. The user also shared a photo of the actress carrying a similar jacket. Take a look at the posts below:

The link-up rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that the actors were in close proximity. The two were also spotted attending award functions together. Several reports also suggested that the two went out for a lunch date recently. However, responding to media reports, Vijay dismissed the rumours and put up a photograph of his actual ‘lunch date’, which was with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Vijay and Tamannah keep interacting with each other through their social media posts, fuelling their dating rumours further.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will be seen in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer. Vijay and Tamannaah will also work together in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. Besides this, Vijay will also be seen in Sujoy’s next film, The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

first published: February 14, 2023, 15:02 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 15:04 IST
