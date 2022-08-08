Vijay Varma Poses with Shah Rukh Khan, Gives Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah A Tight Hug in Darlings BTS Pics

Vijay Varma has been making major strides with his performance in Jasmeen K Reen’s directorial series, Darlings. The actor, who began his stint as a theatre artist, has made a name for himself in Bollywood with successful projects like Pink, Gully Boy and Mirzapur. Having played diverse characters, Vijay has become a favorite face for fans. Owing to the success of Darlings, the actor shared a wholesome glimpse of his journey with Darlings.

On Monday, Vijay took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures where he can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt. The photo series also consisted of snaps that featured the rest of the cast and crew like Vijay Maurya and Jasmeen K Reen. Along with the wholesome post, Vijay wrote a note expressing gratitude towards his co-stars from whom he learnt. It read, “#Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof" See the post here:"

Fans and admirers who were impressed by his portrayal of Hamza, an abusive and narcissistic husband left compliments on the Instagram post. One of the fans said, “You nailed it! Falling in love with your performance. Too Good", another fan wrote, “It’s so easy to absolutely hate your character because you’ve played that role to perfection." Someone else commented, “What a wonderful performance Vijay! You’re excelling with every chance you get."

Earlier this week, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vijay Varma had shared how he was extra conscious not to hurt Alia Bhatt in scenes which required him to raise his hands. He revealed, “I remember because it was a physically powerful exchange, I wanted to make sure the other actor was not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening. Between the husband and wife, there aren’t many funny moments but the drama beats are great, which we were feeding off each other incredibly. But yes, we discussed the choreography of the scenes so that our moves and moods reflect in the work that we were doing."

Directed and co-written by Jasmeet.K Reen and bankrolled by Gauri Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment) and Alia Bhatt(Eternal Sunshine Productions), Darlings is a black comedy drama film that stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The story is set in the backdrop of an abusive husband and It follows the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

