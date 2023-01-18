Vijay Varma Reacts To Tamannaah Bhatia Dating Rumours For First Time, Leaves Twitter In Splits

Vijay Varma has finally reacted to rumours of him dating Tamannaah Bhatia. While the actor did not reveal if the rumours about him and the gorgeous diva are together, he did clarify that he wasn’t on a date with her on Tuesday afternoon. The Darlings actor retweeted a story claiming that he stepped on a lunch date with the actress and revealed who he actually met for lunch.

The actor shared a picture with director Sujoy Ghosh and wrote, “My lunch date‍♂️ @sujoy_g." In the picture, Vijay was seen pointing at the filmmaker while they posed for a mirror selfie. His reaction to the lunch date rumours left Twitter in splits.

“Savage ," a Twitter user replied to the actor’s tweet. “So you are basically saying that you and Ghosh Babu are ‘just good friends’? Btw, why does he look like as if he has been taken hostage?" joked another user.

Vijay and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours after a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing. The rumoured couple is yet to issue an official statement about the new year viral video.

They then made their first public appearance together over the weekend when they attended the Elle Graduates 2023 awards. Videos did the rounds on the internet showing Tamannaah Bhatia posing with her award when Vijay Varma happened to join her. The duo greeted and smiled at each other and then goes on to pose for the cameras with their respective trophies.

