Vijay Varma Wishes 'She' Creator Imtiaz Ali on His Birthday, Thanks Him for 'Delicious Character'

Vijay Varma has impressed audiences with his role of Sasya in the Netflix web series She, created by Imtiaz Ali. On the filmmaker’s birthday, Varma sent him a special wish on social media. Vijay wished Imtiaz with a sweet throwback post with images from the sets of ‘She’. The 2nd season of the series is all set to stream from tomorrow and Vijay’s fans have been messaging him about the show.

He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday @imtiazaliofficial! This is your special birthday coz She Season 2 is releasing on @netflix_in tomo and season 1 has been trending again. Thank you once again for this delicious character Sasya(Late Sasya) May u keep telling incredible stories. And for all the fans of She.. thank u for flooding my dms with love. I’ll watch the season 2 tomo when it drops and have FOMO."

Imtiaz Ali, creator and showrunner of the She, has also written the show. She stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Saqib Ayub, among others. The second season releases on June 17.

Vijay Varma has some of the most exciting projects in his pipeline ahead for which he has been shooting non-stop since last year in places like Varanasi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and more.

He will soon be seen in Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and another untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with Mirzapur season 3.

